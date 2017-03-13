The Committee to Protect Journalists, along with 48 rights organizations, sent a letter on March 22 to Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko, condemning the detention and harassment of protesters, journalists, human rights defenders, civil society activists, and members of the country's opposition party.
Blog | China, Germany, Internet, Russia, USA
Copy the code below and paste it into the HTML of your website to embed the hotspots map:
March 14, 2017
Following a new report on journalist safety and the launch of Committee to Protect Journalist's new Emergencies Response Team, this evening will bring together a variety of perspectives on how the safety landscape for journalists and media workers has changed in recent years.
March 13, 2017
March 13, 2017
CPJ promotes press freedom worldwide and defends the rights of journalists to report the news without fear of reprisal. More about CPJ »
Annual ceremony and dinner to benefit the Committee to Protect Journalists. More »
Do you believe the free flow of information must be protected? Sign the #RightToReport petition and demand that President Obama immediately:
1. Issue a presidential policy directive prohibiting the hacking and surveillance of journalists and media organizations.
2. Limit aggressive prosecutions that ensnare journalists and intimidate whistleblowers.
3. Prevent the harassment of journalists at the U.S. border.
Or click here to see the full petition, and join leading journalists like Christiane Amanpour, The Guardian’s Alan Rusbridger, Editor of the AP Kathleen Carroll, and Arianna Huffington in signing on.